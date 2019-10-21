SUNBURY — Lynn Elmer Young, age 91, of Sunbury, passed over to join family and friends on Friday, October 18, 2019.

Lynn always said, "you have to keep moving to stay alive," and he did for many years. He retired three times and worked until he was 88.

Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, William H. and Blanche Young; brother William (Ruth) Young; sisters, Betty (Ray) Moses and Metta Bennett; son-in-law, Joe Turner. Survived by loving wife of 69 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Young; daughters, Marsha (Randy) Jones, Gail (Scott) Jamison, Linda McGowan and Karen Turner; sister, Carolyn Robertson; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.

Lynn was passionate about his involvement with the Masons. He was a Life Member of the Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite, Member of the Valley Columbus, Member of Aladdin Shrine, Life member Achbar Grotto, Columbus and Sparrow Lodge in Sunbury. They bestowed his 70-year pin in October.

Lynn was born in Ingomar, PA, and joined the service at 17 "because that's what you did." He served in WWII as a Sea Bee from 1944-1946 and four years in the reserve. He was honored to attend the Honor Flight Columbus in 2017. After the service, he met and married the love of his life, Betty. He studied and became a Watch Repairman and Dental Lab Technician. After early retirement, he worked repairing RV's, then at Sunbury Supply, and his most enjoyable was a grounds keeper at Sunbury Golf Course working there until they closed. He lived in Columbus for over 40 years, then in Sunbury for another 31 years.

Although he had no sons, he taught his daughters all the sports, most notably water-skiing, where they spent many summers on the Ohio River with the Crowders, and bowling, where they spent many New Year's Eve nights with family and friends. He especially enjoyed golf and motorcycle riding. They enjoyed winters in Palmetto, Florida for over 30 years where he has many friends and motorcycle friends where he planned weekly rides through the back roads. Lynn was a family man cherishing time with his children, grand and great-grandchildren, along with all the wonderful nieces and nephews that he was close to throughout the years.

Friends may call from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61 (at SR 3), Sunbury, where Funeral Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Ben Foust officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Honor Flight Columbus, P.O. Box 12036, Columbus, OH 43212, or Sparrow Lodge #400 F&AM, Sunbury, Ohio in Lynn's memory.

Lynn will be sadly missed by family, many friends from Fiesta Grove in Florida, Columbus and Sunbury.