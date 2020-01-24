INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Lynn Rinehart, of Indianapolis, IN lost her fight to Lou Gehrig's (ALS) disease January 7, 2020 at Hoosier Village Retirement Community, Indianapolis.

Barbara Lynn Rinehart, 84, daughter of Lee and Marguerite Landsittel, was born March 31, 1935 in Columbus, Ohio. Lynn grew up in Delaware, OH and was a graduate of Willis High School, class of 1953. After attending Denison University, she graduated from The Ohio State University, School of Nursing. After graduation, Lynn moved to New York City and worked as a Public Health Nurse, while also starting a family. In 1967, Lynn moved to Newton, IA with her then-husband, Jerry Rinehart, and then again to Indianapolis in 1982.

Lynn was an active member of Meridian Street Methodist Church of Indianapolis and First United Methodist Church of Naples, Florida. She enjoyed mission work and volunteering, including as a member of Children's Bureau Auxiliary in Indianapolis. Lynn had a passion for art, both producing her own and as a docent at the Indianapolis Museum of Art for 23 years. Lynn was a free spirit and will be remembered for her beautiful smile, faith-filled life, positive outlook, and living each day to the fullest while supporting her family, friends and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Lynn is survived by her two sons, John (Teresa) of Saharita, Arizona, Richard (Catherine) of Carmel, Indiana and her daughter Kathy (Chris) Calvert of Indianapolis, IN. She is also survived by her two brothers David (Darlene) Landsittel of Winnetka, IL, and Tom (Kathy) Landsittel of Raleigh, NC. Lynn also had seven grandchildren, Alejandro and Andres Rinehart, Luke and Elizabeth Rinehart, Jack, Joe, and Will Calvert.

Lynn's Celebration of life service will be Friday, January 31, 2020, 11 a.m. in the chapel at Hoosier Village Retirement Community, 9875 Cherryleaf Drive Indianapolis, IN 46268.