M. Jeanne Thomson, 97 of Pinehurst, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst NC.

She was born on May 28, 1921 in Miamisburg, Ohio to the late Howard and Margaret Marshall. Jeanne enjoyed harness horse racing and was the wife of Hank Thomson, co-founder of Little Brown Jug Racetrack. They enjoyed traveling throughout the world to many places including Germany, Africa and Alaska.

Jeanne had many hobbies that included poker, golf, swimming and dancing. She loved her dogs and especially loved her family.

In addition to her parents and her husband Henry Clay "Hank" Thomson she was preceded in death by one daughter, Pamela Sue Lawrence.

She is survived by three children, Michael Marsh, Patricia Matheny and Melody Calkins; also survived by 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Services will be planned at a later date at Quail Haven Assisted Living Facility.

Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.