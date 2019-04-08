DELAWARE — Mack Arthur O'Quin 77, of Delaware, passed away at his home April 6, 2019 unexpectedly. He was born March 30, 1942 in Buchanan County VA. He liked to read books and strived to improve himself.

He was the son of William Harrison O'Quin and Octavia O'Quin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Steve and Clement O'Quin, Donny Stiltner.

He is survived by his brothers, Clinton O'Quin of Delaware and Charlie O'Quin of Napoleon, Ohio; sister Jettie Shortridge of Richlands, VA.

A gathering of friends will be at the graveside in Oak Grove Cemetery, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M.

