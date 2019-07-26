DELAWARE — Johnson, Manuel L., of Delaware, Ohio, passed away, Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Manuel was born on October 13, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to Thomas L. Johnson and Edna Lackey Johnson. He was raised in Chicago but he always felt a connection to his family's farm and roots in western Tennessee.

Manuel joined the Air Force in 1951. After the Air Force, he took on work as a machinist in Tool and Die companies before retiring to Tennessee. After his wife's death, he relocated to Delaware, Ohio.

He resided at Willow Brook Christian Village where he played the mandolin in the senior band, attended Dublin Baptist Church and enjoyed swimming at the Senior Center.

Manuel is preceded in death by his wife, Lois Miller Johnson.

He is survived by his sister, Martha Fisher; two sons, Bill (Linda) Johnson, Todd (Elaine) Johnson; granddaughters, Jessica Johnson, Emily Hughes, Abigail Johnson and Megan Johnson and several nieces and nephews.

Brief service at 10 a.m. Thurs., Aug. 1 at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, Ohio, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to ( ).

A celebration of life gathering will be held at Willow Brook Christian Village at a future date.

