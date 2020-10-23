DELAWARE — Margaret Ann (Green) Strohm, 87, of Delaware went home to be the Lord on Thursday morning, October 22, 2020 at Willowbrook Christian Village surrounded by her loving family.

She was born August 27, 1933 in Genoa Township to the late J. Melvin Green and Mary (Fling) Green and graduated from Berlin High School in 1951.

She loved gardening, working in her flower beds, square dancing and spending time with her Yahtzee group. She also enjoyed reading, crocheting, sewing and attending as many events and sporting events as she could of her kids and grandkids.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be greatly missed and remembered by her son, Thomas (Monica) Strohm of Bedford, Virginia; daughters, Angie (Mike) Hale of New Franklin and Kathy (Curt) Livingston of Delaware; grandchildren, Justin (Samantha), Bryan (Sara), and Eric Livingston (Lauren Hassinger), Michael-Lynn (Evan) Blackburn, and Olivia Strohm; great-grandchildren, Avery, Jude, Alice, Piper, and Everett Livingston, and Abel, Ezra, and Isaac Blackburn; granddaughter-in-law, Michelle (Repede) Kline; brothers, Jim (Sue) Green of Radnor and Lawrence (Clara) Green of Delaware; sister, Mary Louise (Arnold) Riffel of Camarillo, California; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years George Peter Strohm Jr. and a granddaughter Sophia Strohm.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware, with her son Thomas Strohm officiating. Burial will follow in Cheshire Cemetery. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed for the services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to WillowBrook Christian Village, 100 Willowbrook Way South, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

