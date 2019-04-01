DELAWARE — Margaret Elizabeth Taisey 89, of Delaware, died Friday, March 29, 2019. She was born July 14, 1929 in Ashland, Ohio to Esther (Dilgard) and Theodore Nell. She was a graduate of Mansfield School of Nursing and worked as an RN specializing in Ophthalmology for Dr. David R. Smith (Ophthalmologist) in Delaware. She then worked with her husband, Robert "Bob" managing Del Rx Pharmacy. After retiring from the Pharmacy she worked for many years at Robinsons Flower Shop. She was a Church Choir member since her teens, served as an Elder and Deacon of First Presbyterian Church in Delaware where she served on many committees. Lifetime member of Presbyterian Women's Association and active in Christian Education, past board member of COSO, Historical Society, Arts Castle and member of Nurses Health Study of 1976.

She is survived by daughters, Zebbie (Tim) Pettit and Carolyn Lear; granddaughter, Tara (Evan) Pitts, Andrea (Chris) Graham, Nathan (Tawni) Pettit and Eric (Kayla) Pettit; great grandchildren; sisters, Louise Esbenshade of Olivesburg, Ohio, Janice Moulton of Montgomery, AL. and Janet Nell of Phenix City, AL. and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert whom she married in 1959; her parents; brothers, Charles, Don, Ted, Gary, Bob and Terry Nell.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 4-7PM at the Robinson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday in the First Presbyterian Church at 1PM with Rev. Deborah Patterson officiating. Burial will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to People in Need or The Salvation Army.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.