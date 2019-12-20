SUNBURY — Margaret Fisher, age 92 of Sunbury passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Country View Care Center of Sunbury, following a brief illness.

She was born on September 12, 1927 in Columbus to the late Earl and Grace (Fletcher) Young. A graduate of Harlem High School in 1945, while attending Ohio State University she was swept off her feet by William Fisher. They were married in 1949, together sharing in life's journey for 45 years. Sadly, Bill passed away in 1995.

Margaret was a lifelong homemaker and farm wife, serving as secretary/treasurer of Walnutview Farms Inc. with her husband and sons. In 1992, their family farm was recognized by the Delaware County Farm Bureau as a Century Family Farm, beginning operation in 1888. Needless to say her life centered on her family and farming operation to which she was dedicated until the very end.

Her farm home cooked lunches were not to be missed, promptly served at 12 noon sharp. Whether at her table or in the fields, her chicken noodles and liver and onions are legendary. She also enjoyed canning her harvest from the farm garden. Up until this past October, Margaret still was maintaining books for the family farming operation.

She was a 70 plus member of Condit Presbyterian Church and member of their Friendly Club. Kind and stern, Margaret was fiercely independent, even driving until her last birthday. She was also a member of Columbia Chapter #33 OES, American Legion Post #457 Ladies Auxiliary, as well as Delaware and Ohio Farm Bureaus. She and her husband treasured time spent camping with the Triangle Trailer Travelers throughout Ohio and Florida.

Margaret possessed an incredible knowledge of family and Condit community history and worked the voting polls for Trenton Township many years, including as Poll Judge. A loving mother, grandmother, and wife, one always had to be on your toes in her presence, to be on her good side. Her work speaks well of her success, she was most proud of her boys, family, and farmstead.

Survived by sons: Dick (Denise) and Bob (Ute) Fisher both of Sunbury; grandchildren: Debbie Redfern, Don (Kimberly) Fisher, Andrea Riel, Robert (Evgeniya) Miller; great-grandchildren: Daniel, Carter, Chelsea Snyder, Nathaniel Fisher, Brandon Hunt, Natasha (Justin) Ochoa, Alexis and Colton Sears, Tyler Johnson, great-great-grandchildren: Maecyn and Raelynn, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and special friend Jane Cockrell.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by daughter Carol Ann Fisher in 1960, as well as sisters and brothers-in-law: Helen (Clark) Hollis and Ruth (Bill) Hughes.

Friends may call from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. St. Rt. 61 at St. Rt. 3, Sunbury, Ohio 43074 where services will be held 10 a.m. Monday with Celebrant Michael Wise officiating. Burial will follow in Sunbury Memorial Park.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Country View Care Center and Bella Hospice for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Hartford Fair Scholarship Fund, 14028 Fairgrounds Rd., Croton, Ohio 43013 or Condit Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 15102 Hartford Rd., Sunbury, Ohio 43074.

