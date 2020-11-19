DIXON, Mo. — Margaret "Peggy" Pendleton Church, 78, of Dixon, Missouri passed away Sunday afternoon at the Phelps County Regional Medical Center in Rolla, Missouri. She was born March 18, 1942 in Delaware to the late Frederick and Mildred Marie (Holt) Pendleton.

Peggy worked at the Charleston Naval Shipyard in Charleston, South Carolina in electronic nuclear repair, retiring after 20 years. She enjoyed spring flowers, especially red, traveling, gardening, reading, horses, sewing, and cross-stitching. She also enjoyed Jim Shore collectables and watching The Golden Girls and Western movies, but most importantly she loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her loving husband Carl Church Jr. and her 2 brothers Dale Pendleton and Gene Pendleton.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Carl (Lorie) Church III; grandson, Carl "Chip" Church IV; great grandchildren, Carl "Junior" Church V, Mackenzy Church and Sarah Church; brothers, John (Karen) Pendleton and Eddie (Iriene) Pendleton; sister-in-law, Patricia (Virgil) Samborski; brother-in-law, Frank "Byrd" Church; nieces, nephews and friends; canine boxer companions, Auggie and Axle Church.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 10–11 a.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Celebrant Tom Dea'therage officiating. Burial will be in Ashley Union Cemetery. Face masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peggy's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the Church family.

