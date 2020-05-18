Mari Lynn Shepherd
PINE GROVE, W.V. — Mari Lynn Shepherd, 69, of Pine Grove, West Virginia and formerly of Delaware, Ohio passed away Saturday morning, May 16, 2020 at her residence. She was born on November 9, 1950 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Scott and Madalyn (Newton) Keller and later graduated from Mansfield St. Peter's High School. She worked as a certified nurse practitioner for 35 years. Mari was an avid fan of the Columbus Crew and had also worked with the Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of almost 4 years, David Shepherd; son, Brian Haring of Delaware; step-daughters, Christina Shepherd of Pine Grove, WV and Susan (Chris) Buskirk of Morgantown, WV; brother, Tim (Fran) Keller of Westerville; sister, Helen (Rick) Mitchell of West Salem, Ohio; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. In addition to her parents, Mari was preceded in death by her first husband of 29 years, Samuel "Sam" Haring and her sister Rita Cater. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private family funeral services will be held. Burial will be in Mansfield Cemetery next to her first husband Sam. Contributions in Mari's memory may be made to The Special Olympics of Delaware County, 7991 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, OH 43035. The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the family. To share a fond memory of Mari or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Delaware Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
