Marie R. Poulton, 83, of Delaware, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Arbor's of Delaware. Marie was born in Delaware on February 17, 1936 to the late Edwin A. and Hazel M. (Mayes) Kern.

A lifelong Delaware resident, she was a Graduate of Willis High School. She had worked as a librarian at Carlisle Elementary and Willis Jr. High in Delaware. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing and was an artist with oil paintings. Marie was a very kind and gentle lady who loved her family.

Marie is survived by her children, Victoria L. (Mike) High of Cardington and Curtis J. Poulton, Jr. of Delaware; grandchildren, Amber (Josh) Fetter of Cardington and Christopher Poulton of Delaware; great grandchildren, Hadlee Fetter and Autumn Fetter, both of Cardington; two sisters, Karen (Jim) Viers of Ashley and Eleanor (Ron) Rowe of Delaware; one brother, Edwin Kern of Kilbourne; brother-in law, Tom Walsh of Massillon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents that have preceded her in death, was her husband of 63 years, Curtis J. (Jack) Poulton; and a sister, Edwina Walsh.

Private family services will be held at a later date. The Robinson Funeral Home, Delaware is in charge of the arrangements.