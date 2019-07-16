OSTRANDER — Marilyn Rhodes, 87, of Ostrander, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Sarah Moore Nursing Facility, Delaware with her loving family at her side. Marilyn will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

She was born on March 4, 1932 in Piqua, Ohio daughter of the late Harry and Pauline (Cromer) Mitchell. She was a member of the Delaware Bible Church.

She was preceded in death by Jim, her beloved husband and sweetheart of 61 years. Her sons, Jim and Gregg and by her sister, Carolyn Valentine.

She is survived by her sons, Bob Rhodes and Dan (Chris) Rhodes of Ostrander, and Kurt (Lisa) Rhodes of Texas; her brother, Robert (Debbie) Mitchell of Florida; her special grandkids, Andy (Kelly), Crissy, Jim, Kalie and Carson; great grandkids, Ethan, Alex, Lily, Bradon and Connor; special nephew, Stephen Valentine and niece, Debbie Barbee.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in the Bokes Creek Cemetery, State Route 37 West, Scioto Township, Ostrander, with the Rev. Marvin Hintz of Delaware, officiating.

The Robinson Funeral Home, Delaware is in charge of the arrangements.

