SUNBURY — Marion Eugene "Gene" Sparks, age 83, of Sunbury, died peacefully on Sunday, May 11, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Retired owner of the Sunbury Sohio Service Station on The Square. Former Sunbury Street Supervisor, former member of Sunbury Village Council and former interim Mayor. Gene most recently worked at the Shell Service Station at Rt. 36 and I-71 as their unofficial "Greeter." Gene was a kind-hearted man, avid sports fan, especially University of Kentucky. He enjoyed day trips to Kentucky to visit family, classic cars and mowing the lawn. Born April 9, 1937 in Flat Gap, Kentucky one of 8 children born to the late Hobart and Madge L. (Salyers) Sparks. Gene married the love of his life, Oneida Sue Ramey on June 4, 1959, Sue's 18th birthday. Sue preceded Gene in death September 2012. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Carmel, James, William, Cecil, Hobart Jr. and Olive Sparks. Gene is survived by his nephew and niece, Gary and Teresa Sparks of Utica, OH who cared for him at the end of life during his courageous battle with cancer; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy Sue and Toby Wheeler of Staffordsville, KY; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many loving friends Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, where the family will receive friends from noon until the time of service. Mr. Billy White officiating. Interment Sunbury Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Road SE, Newark, OH 43055 in Gene's memory. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is honored to serve the Sparks family. Please share a memory or condolence with the family at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020.