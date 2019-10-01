GREENVILLE — Marion Whittaker, 86, of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

Marion was born on August 22, 1933, in Darke County, Ohio to the late Herman and Pauline (Hoschouer) Whittaker.

In addition to his parents, Marion was preceded in death by his wife, Irene (Eley) Whittaker, whom he married on September 13, 1954; his brother, Nevin Whittaker; and his sisters, Doris Anthony, Nancy Jones, Martha Lumpkin, and Kay Anthony.

Marion was a 1952 graduate of Ansonia High School and was a proud member of the very first Ansonia Tigers football team. After high school, Marion served his country honorably in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. Along with being a life-long resident of Darke County, Marion loved the Great Darke County Fair and enjoyed celebrating his birthday while at the fair. He worked over 30 years in the construction industry and built his own homes. Marion adored his children and grandchildren and appreciated spending time with them. In his free time, he loved to travel with his wife, Irene, all over the country. He enjoyed watching football, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Marion is survived by his children, Tony Whittaker and his wife, Teresa, of Elburn, Illi., Cathy Kowaleski and her husband, Don, of Springboro and Suzanne Williams and her husband, Bud, of Tipp City; his grandchildren, Lauren Cline and her husband, Blake, of Montgomery, Ill., Tommy Whittaker of St. Louis, Mo, Matthew Kowaleski and his wife, Andrea, of Kettering, Samantha Williams of Tipp City, and Jessica Williams of Centerville; his great grandson, Kayden Williams; his siblings, Roger Whittaker, Robert Whittaker, Darrell Whittaker, Ralph Whittaker, Jeanie Unger, and Marceil Hecht; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Marion's life will take place at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus with Pastor Roger Emerson officiating. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Greenville Union Cemetery.

Guests may visit with Marion's family on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be given in memory of Marion, to the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.