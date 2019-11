Mark D. Sands, age 57, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Formerly employed with Ohio Health Home Reach. Preceded in death by his wife Deborah R. Sands. Survived by children Desiree Sands, Matthew Sands and Danielle Sands; mother Diana Pereyda, brothers James Sands, David Sands and Tommy Ukalovich.

No services are scheduled at this time. www.shaw-davis.com.