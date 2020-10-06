SUNBURY — Mark Harry Lieurance, age 85, of Sunbury, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, October 4, 2020 just one month after the passing of his identical twin, Max Lieurance.

Mark and his brother were born January 30, 1935, in Leesburg, Ohio, to the late Clifford and Mildred (Rhonemus) Lieurance. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Billy Lieurance and his sister, Dorothy Smith.

After serving in the Army, Mark returned to Wilmington College to complete his bachelor's degree in Industrial Arts Education. He and Novella moved to the Sunbury area when he was offered a teaching position with Olentangy Schools. He then went to work for Ranco for 34 years. After retirement, Mark spent 15 years mowing lawns with his own lawn service and enjoyed spending time outside every day.

Mark was a long-time member of Sunbury United Methodist Church. He was also a musician and enjoyed playing the harmonica, guitar and mandolin. Mark was also a fantastic vocalist and participated in singing in the choir at church, various barbershop quartets, and was an avid member of the Buckeye State Harmonica Band. He was a founding member of the Heart of Ohio Emmaus Community.

Mark is survived by his wife of 62 years, Novella (Steele) Lieurance and three children, John (Jenni) Lieurance, Amy (John) Isaacs, and Paul (Margi) Lieurance; seven grandchildren, Sharon (Josh) Loney, Logan Lieurance, Laura Grace (Troy) Coates, Josh (Kaleigh) Pace, Corey Pace, Kali (Chase) Cochran, and Annika (Jhordan) Lang; and two great-grandchildren, Jordan and Sophie.

Friends and family may call from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at Sunbury United Methodist Church. The family has planned a private memorial service for Mark. He will be interred at Sunbury Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Mark's name be made to Sunbury United Methodist Church. DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lieurance family. Memories of Mark and condolences to the family may be made at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.