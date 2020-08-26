OSTRANDER — Mark Thomas Lehman, age 39 of Ostrander passed away suddenly, Monday, August 24, 2020.

Born on June 10, 1981, in Columbus, he was a treasured son of Michael and Carolyn (Jones) Lehman of Galena. He graduated from Olentangy High School in 1999. Tall and handsome in stature, Mark enjoyed all sports, most especially golf and basketball. Golfing was a true passion, he enjoyed playing in the Wednesday Night League at Mill Creek Golf Course, and on Saturdays with friends and family. He also volunteered at the Memorial and Nationwide Tournaments.

For the past 16 years, he worked with Nationwide Insurance Company, most recently as a product claims manager, developing mobile applications. It was there he met Megan Ross, whom he married 5 years ago.

Together they made plans, built a home, which Mark designed, and were blessed with a beautiful little girl, Nora Elizabeth whom they call "Nellie". He and Megan were truly a team in life and on their family softball team. Mark played first base and Megan, second.

Honest and straight forward, he was never afraid to try something new. He enjoyed working on projects along with his father and together they also enjoyed a passion for cars. Mark's favorite was his BMW "Veronica."

Meticulous in every aspect of his life, Mark was indeed a planner, implementer, and wonderful provider. From creating a spreadsheet for wedding plans to cultivating his lawn or building his extensive patio deck. It was expressed that while he seeded his own yard, the grass never grew under his own feet because he was always busy with a project.

His inquisitive nature and love of family will long be remembered.

In addition to his beloved wife Megan, daughter Nellie, and parents Mike and Carol, he is also survived by brother Matt (Gillian) Lehman of North Ridgeville, nephews Garrett, Grady & Jacob, niece Rebekah, uncles Tom and Dave (Kay) Lehman, cousin Dawn (Mike) Scanlon, parents-in-law Mitch and Cheryl Ross of Ostrander, brother-in-law Gabe Ross, numerous friends including best friends: Craig Mehl and Grant Seese.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. on Friday, August 28th, at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015. Due to the COVID pandemic, a private family service celebrating Mark's life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 29th, at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, where services will be livestreamed by visiting Facebook.com/DelawareSFH/. Burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Ostrander, Ohio. At a later date, when it is safe to do so, a larger-than-life celebration will be held for all family, friends and well-wishers.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Nora E. Lehman Education Fund.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.