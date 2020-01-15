Mark Vincent Renner was born January 7, 2020 and due to complications he could not overcome, God called him home on January 12, 2020 from Akron Children's Hospital.

This beautiful boy was perfectly loved by his savior Jesus, and Mark Vincent's father had the honor of baptizing him before he passed.

Mark Vincent is survived by his loving parents, Mark and Dana (Yankie) Renner of North Canton; his grandparents, Charles (Jennie) Renner of Forest, Rebecca (Robert) Hinschlager of St. Marys and Patrick (Robin) Yankie of Radnor along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church 12809 SR 736 Marysville. Pastor Jacob Heino and Pastor Emil Gretarsson will officiate and burial will be held later at the church cemetery at the convenience of the family. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home, Mannasmith Chapel 621 W. Fifth St. Marysville.

In Lieu of flowera, the family kindly requests memorial contributions be made to the Akron Children's Hospital NICU in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilsonfuneralhomesinc.com.