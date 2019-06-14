DELAWARE — Marsha Barber, age 72, of Delaware, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Preceded in death by parents Jack Robert and Dorothy Mae Hursey. Survived by loving husband of 51 years Thom, son Brett (Lauren) Barber and brother Michael Hursey.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brain Injury Association of Ohio, PO Box 21325, Columbus, OH 43221.

Arrangements completed by the Tidd Family Funeral Home with Crematory, Hilliard, OH, www.tiddfuneralservice.com.