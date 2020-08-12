CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Marsha (Graham) Shortland passed on Saturday April 11, 2020 in Cape Coral Florida at the age of 70 after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Marsha retired from The OSU School of Nursing.

She attended Olentangy High School. She was a member of the Westerville Eagles auxiliary 2252 and a former member of Liberty Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed traveling, living in Florida and her Thursday luncheons with her Florida friends.

She is survived by her husband Jerry Shortland, daughter Rhonda Boehmer Carroll, granddaughter Jessica (Michael) and great grandson Lincoln all of Cape Coral Florida. Brothers Sidney Graham (Lori) Pennsylvania, Carl Graham (Lore), Delaware, Ohio. Sisters Cynthia Langhirt (Bruce), Delaware, Ohio, Mary Ann Trebacz, Columbus, Ohio and Vicky Kutschbach (Bill) of Westerville, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her Father Sidney R. Graham, Mother Ruth (Graham) Lacher and Stepfather George Lacher.

The family will receive friends for a celebration of life on Saturday August 29th from 2-6 pm in The Barn at the Westerville Eagles, 3800 Westerville Rd. Columbus, Ohio 43224.