RADNOR — Martha Alice Sparks 77, of Radnor, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 with her daughters by her side, at her childhood home. She was born April 16, 1942, the only child of the late Paul and Bess (Diley) Evans.

Martha graduated from Radnor High School in 1961. She married her high school sweetheart, Jay Sparks, June 13, 1965, and he sadly passed on March 25, 2019. She finished her last semester at Ohio University with a Bachelor Degree in Education in 1966.

Martha was a first grade teacher for three years at Radnor Elementary School. Martha was an active member of the Radnor Community. She was a member of the Future Homemakers of America, Brownie Leader, 4-H Leader for baking and sewing. She coordinated the Memorial Day Programs, Welsh Heritage Society Programs and directed VBS at Radnor Congregational United Church of Christ. Martha was instrumental in the development of the Radnor Historical Museum and supported the Buckeye Valley School District through tutoring, assisting with classroom programs as well as substitute teaching for fourteen years.

Jay and Martha enjoyed cultivating the land of their family farms until 2009, traveling and spending time with family.

She is survived by her daughters, Synda (Steve) Bernicke of Cincinnati, Julia (Don Leffler) Ambrose of Radnor; grandchildren Alex and Samuel Bernicke, Jake and Megan Ambrose; brother in law, Harold Roger Sparks; brother in law, Richard N. Birchfield and "Sister"/cousin, Jean (Evans) Beck and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at the Robinson Funeral Home, 32 West Winter Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Visitation will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at Radnor Congregational United Church of Christ from 10-11:30 a.m. where a Celebration of Life will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Dan Bill officiating. Burial will follow in Radnor Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at Radnor Congregational United Church of Christ following the graveside service.

Contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice, 1713 Marion-Mt. Gilead Road, Marion, Ohio 43302 or Radnor Congregational United Church of Christ, 4407 St. Rt 203, Radnor, Ohio, 43066.

