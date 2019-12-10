DELAWARE — Martha Ann Simons, 82, of Delaware, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 4, 2019 at The OSU Medical Center, Columbus. Ann was born on May 13th 1937 in Connecticut.

Left to cherish Ann's memory are her husband of 62 years, Jim Simons; brother, Al Meyers; sons: Paul, Gary and Jared; daughter, Gail Dennis; grandchildren: Brian Simons, Greg Simons, Abbie Woodland, George Simons, Jeffery Dennis, Connor Simons, Gillian Simons and four great-grandchildren.

Ann will be remembered as a sweet person who's light shown bright wherever she was. In spite of her physical ailments and the pain she often suffered in life, her spirit and faith remind strong and you could always find her smiling and ready to listen and provide you with a happy thought or comment.

She enjoyed life to the fullest. Some of her passions were organizing, needle work, learning new things and going on adventures. She would rarely back down from a challenge and in spite of never completing college, she home-schooled her youngest son from second grade through high school at a time when that was a radical idea. Her passion for preserving history motivated her to bring the Naugatuck Historical Society in Connecticut from a small gathering of a few people to a power that saved historically significant buildings in Naugatuck. During this time, she applied for and received a grant for over a million dollars and was even encouraged to run for Mayor of the town, something she was not interested in.

But her main passions in life were her family and her faith. She was always happy when she knew that her children were communicating and working together to solve problems or just getting together for events. As for her faith; in spite of all the excuses she could have made, she was a diligent example and severed her church faithfully.

She was an angel in life and now will be one through the eternities.

A celebration of her life will be held for her family and friends at the Church of Jesus Christ of Later-Day Saints, 15 Rock Creek Drive, Delaware, Ohio.