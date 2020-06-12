DELAWARE — Martha E. Malloy, 96, of Delaware, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, June 9, 2020 at Country View of Sunbury. She was blessed to have her children and their spouses with her in person or in spirit by phone.

Born April 4, 1924 in Warren, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Charles A. and Gladys (Fox) Downs. After high school, Martha moved to Miami, Florida and enlisted in the United States Coast Guard during WWII. She was a courier driving jeeps and other military vehicles carrying officers, enlisted men and women, mail and cargo from ship to shore around Miami, FL and later in Boston, MA. She loved serving in the military and said it was the "best of times and the worst of times." Martha was honorably discharged in 1945 after the war ended. She loved people and could strike up a conversation easily. Waitressing was her chosen profession because it allowed her to get to know people from all walks of life.

Martha loved being active even into late age. She helped her daughter teach Reiki, traveled to grand-kids' weddings, played cards with family and friends, Sue and Dave Wilhelm, enjoyed dining out, exercised, did chair yoga and played tug-of-war with the puppies until she was over 95 years old. In her earlier years, she enjoyed camping with her children, traveling, swimming, golf and bowling. She cherished the memory of a senior bus tour across the U.S. visiting the National Parks. Those who knew Martha described her as a vivacious and vibrant soul, who was loving, fun, smart, witty and sometimes a bit ornery.

Martha is survived by her children Polly Morgan (David Scarlett), Patrick (Randie) Morgan, Terry (Cindy) Morgan, Roger (Cheryl) Nord, 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and her youngest brother David Downs.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William H. Malloy, parents and siblings Eugene, Wanda, Marjorie, William and Barbara Louise.

It was Martha's wish to be cremated. Private family services will be held at a later date. She was deeply loved and admired by many and will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Central Ohio Alzheimer's Association, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215 or SourcePoint, 800 Cheshire Rd., Delaware, OH 43015.

