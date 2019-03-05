OSTRANDER — Martha Erwin, age 79, of Ostrander, passed away on February 27, 2019 at home surrounded by family. She was a loved woman, whose home was always a safe place when needed. She was known as Mom or Grandma "Granny" by those who knew her. She was born March 19, 1939 to the late Urcle (Herriott) and Edgar Erwin. She is survived by her children Melinda Carroll, Mary (Doug) Snyder, Billy Joe (Billie) Slagle, Leslie (Loraine) Slagle, Michael (Thelma) Knapp; 23 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Martha Rosa Erwin; sister, Linda (Don) Clark; 2 nieces; 1 nephew; many cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Erwin and daughter, Melissa McFall.

There will be no showing or service.

Arrangements are in care of Robinson Funeral Home.

