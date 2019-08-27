DELAWARE — Martha J. Lowry, 86, of Delaware, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Arbors At Delaware.

Martha was born in Waldo on November 30, 1932, daughter of the late George J. and Grace G. (Gelbaugh) Miley. She was a 1951 graduate of the Waldo High School. In 1993, she moved to Delaware where she attended the Church of Christ In Christian; was a Veteran's Association volunteer and had volunteered for the local food bank. Martha was dedicated to actively supporting her community. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting.

Martha is survived by a close friend, Deb Green of Delaware; nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to her parents that have preceded her in death was her 1st husband, Clarence Stoner; 2nd husband, Frederick Lowry; two sisters, Mary Lowry and Florence Sargel; and three brothers, Francis Miley, Levi Miley and Charles Miley.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Robinson Funeral Home, 32 West Winter Street, Delaware. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, at the Windfall Cemetery, 5070 Newmans Cardington Road East, Cardington, with Rev. Bill Benner, Pastor of the Church of Christ In Christian, Delaware, officiating.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The U.S.O. or .

To share a memory or to leave a condolence, please visit: www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.