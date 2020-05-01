Martha (Paich) Krotz
Or Copy this URL to Share
DELAWARE — Martha Paich Krotz, 95, of Delaware passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, April 29, 2020 in Hospice Care at the Dublin Methodist Hospital. She was born May 15, 1924 in Trafford, Pennsylvania to the late Michael and Anna (Krutysza) Paich and graduated from Trafford High School. Former comptroller for Sears, Martha has been a Delaware resident since 2003 and a devoted and faithful member of the Delaware Bible Church. Martha enjoyed playing games, especially dominoes, sewing, and getting together with family and friends. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren when able. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Debra (Dr. W. Fred) Miser of Powell; 5 grandchildren, Jenna (Doug) Keesling, Jessica (Chris) Fossum, Jon (Lauren) Miser, Jacquelyn (Mike) Messer, Joseph (Esther) Miser and 9 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Will, and Adie Keesling, David, Eden, Kiah, Miah, Eli and Ari Fossum, her sister Virginia Wagner, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her loving husband Norman in 2003, her brother Donald, and her sister Mildred. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, private family services will be live streamed on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. Friends and family are encouraged to log on to the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Martha's memory may be made to Gideon's International (https://www.gideons.org/donate) or Delaware Bible Church (https://www.delawarebible.org ). The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve the Krotz family. To share a fond memory of Martha or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

