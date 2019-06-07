DELAWARE — Miss Martha Louise McIntire, 80 of Delaware, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital.

She was born September 9, 1938 in Warrensburg, Ohio the daughter of the late Lewis Elmer & Elizabeth Jane (Hinkle) McIntire. She graduated from Willis High School in 1957. After graduation she would go on to be a nurses aide working for Sarah Moore Home and eventually working at Grady Memorial hospital for over 47 years.

Left to cherish her memory are nephew Richard "Dick" (Gail) Skatzes; niece Norma (LeRoy) Rease; numerous additional nieces and nephews; multiple great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Lawrence and Herbert McIntire; sisters Betty McIntire-Brown, and Irene McIntire.

Martha was the caregiver in every situation. She trained numerous nurse's aides over the years, and would be pleased to know that they were there for her in her final days.

Pastor Wayne Engle will officiate a funeral service at 1 p.m., Monday, June 10, 2019 at The Robinson Funeral Home, where family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place in Oller Cemetery, in Delaware.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214.

Contributions and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.