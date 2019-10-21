ASHLEY — Martha M. Porter, age 102, an Ashley centenarian passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware.

She was born on March 7, 1917 in Morrow County to the late Frank J. and Lula M. (Torrey) Kehrwecker. Martha was a graduate of Cardington High School in 1935 and worked as a registered nurse at Marion General Hospital before retiring.

Interested in people, she was a friend to all. She moved to Ashley in 1962 and was a true caregiver of her community, assisting with their medical needs. She was a member of the former Westfield United Methodist Church and the Gleaners Class, as well as the Ashley Senior Citizens, and Rebekah Lodge. A wonderful cook and baker, she enjoyed making special dishes for all her friends and family, in addition to sharing her holiday cookies. Blessed with an incredible memory, she was strong, dedicated to her family and caring for others.

Survived by her children: Kay (Don) Healea of Florence, SC, Pamela (Paul) Fling of Conway, SC, William Porter of Candlewood Lake, and Douglas (Carol) Porter of Delaware, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, extended family, and friends.

In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years Ralph A. Porter in 1995, daughter Virginia Hoy in 2004, and her brother George Kehrwecker in 2007.

For the past two years she has been a resident of Sarah Moore Home, where she received wonderful care.

Friends may call Thursday from 1-3 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware. Graveside services will follow at 4 p.m. in Glenadale Cemetery in Cardington.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Hospital or Children's Hospital.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.