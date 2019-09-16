Martha 'Marty' Manee, 65, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident in Columbus. Marty was born Sept. 12, 1953, in Tiffin, to Robert and Sara (Schmidt) Webb and they survive in Tiffin. She married Steve Manee, June 5, 1982, they later divorced and he survives in Delaware.

She is also survived by her two sons, Michael (Alexis) Manee of Columbus and Matthew Manee of Delaware; her granddaughter, Alera Manee of Columbus; her sister, Deb Fowler of Tiffin; four brothers, Stuart Webb of Frankfort, Kentucky, Terry (Julie) Webb of Tiffin, Robert Webb Jr. of Carey and Gary Webb of Saucier, Mississippi; her dear friend, Gene Zsuban; and many nieces and nephews.

Marty was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Jane Webb, who she was extremely close to and loved dearly. Marty graduated from Columbian High School, Tiffin, in 1973, and eventually went on to earn her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Education from The Ohio State University where she was a member of the Kappa Delta Phi Honor Society. Marty's calling in life was to work with children, especially those with special needs. She worked as an elementary school teacher for 14 years and then went on to work at the Delaware County District Library where she could continue to spend her time around children.

Marty also had a love for art and it was a part of her everyday life. She owned her own pottery studio "The Dragonfly Studio" and spent much of her spare time making beautiful pieces of pottery for all to enjoy. She also had a love for oil painting, sketching, knitting, and reading. Her art was a huge part of who she was. When she wasn't spending time with children or doing her art, she spent her time with her two boys and her granddaughter, Alera. Alera meant the world to Marty and there was a special bond between them. She was everything to Marty. Marty will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She left a lasting mark on all who knew her and her smile and sweet personality will forever remain in our hearts.

According to Marty's wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no funeral. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home of Worthington. Memorial contributions may be made in Marty's name to Family Promise of Delaware County Temporary Family Shelter, at http://www.familypromise-delawareohio.org/.