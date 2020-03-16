DELAWARE — Martha V. Green, 91, of Delaware passed away at 12:30 p.m., Thursday March 12, 2020 at Delaware Court. She was born August 21, 1928 to the late Roscoe and Maria Young. She married Harold Green in 1946, he preceded her in death in 1995.

Survivors include one son, Ralph (Linda) Green of Asheboro, North Carolina; one granddaughter, Angela (late Dana) Farmer of Staley, North Carolina; numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one brother, Fred Young. She is preceded in death by three sons, Roger, Robbie, and Randy.

Mrs. Green was a 1946 graduate of Fredericktown High School. She was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose. She enjoyed spending her time playing cards and completing crosswords.

A service to honor her life will begin at noon, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, OH 43035 with Chaplain Stephen Hielkema officiating. Burial will follow at the Ashley Union Cemetery. Family will call friends and family from 11 a.m. until time of service at noon. To express condolences or to share a fond member please visit www.Snyderfuneralhomes.com.