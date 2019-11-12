DELAWARE — Marvin Eugene Bailey, age 84 of Delaware passed away Monday morning, November 11, 2019 at Wesley Woods at New Albany.

He was born in Galena, Ohio on August 20, 1935 to the late Forrest Dale Bailey and Lucille (Cornell) Bailey. A graduate of Big Walnut High School, he met Gwendolyn June Walker at a square dance during his school years. They were married shortly after and together shared 58 wonderful years, caring for the needs of each other and raising a family. Sadly, Gwendolyn passed away in 2014.

Marvin was a devoted, faithful, and very active member of New Beginnings Methodist Church, formerly Grace United Methodist Church in Delaware, serving on various committees. He enjoyed woodworking, painting pictures, bird watching and taking drives. Quite the handyman, Marvin could fix almost anything.

He also enjoyed traveling and family trips to Gatlinburg will always remain special.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Keith (Jody Alders) Bailey of Gahanna; 2 grandsons, Michael (Sarah) Bailey and Brian (Andrea Motto) Bailey; 2 great-grandchildren, Lilly and Violet; and a host of friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, Marvin was preceded in death by his son Bruce Eugene Bailey in 2016 and his sister Mary Harper.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5–8 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, where services celebrating the life of Marvin Bailey will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. David Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Trenton Cemetery, Sunbury.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center.

Memorial contributions can be made to the New Beginnings United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1268, Delaware, OH 43015 or to the , Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215.

To share a fond memory of Marvin or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.