COLUMBUS — Marvin M. Gallogly, age 93, of Columbus and formerly of Mount Vernon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019, at the Kobacker House in Columbus, surrounded by his children.

He was born Nov 5, 1926, to the late Harry and Ethyl (Bebout) Gallogly in Sunbury, Ohio. After graduating from Sunbury High School in 1944, he proudly served with The Greatest Generation during WWII in the US Army. Following his time in service, Marvin married the love of his life, Vivian Purdy, in 1947. They moved to Mount Vernon in 1950, where he and his brother started remodeling and building quality homes under the name, Gallogly Brothers Builders. After 17 years, he pursued his interest in real estate and managed Marvin Gallogly Realtors for 22 years. In Mount Vernon, he was a member of the Kiwanis Club, Mulberry St. United Methodist Church and the Gay St. United Methodist Church.

After retiring, they moved to Delaware and began spending winters in Florida, where he enjoyed and excelled at shuffleboard. Marvin was happy working and being active outdoors; hunting, fishing, walking over 2 miles a day and doing lawn work. His greatest joys were the companionship of his beloved wife and his wonderful family, of whom he was most proud.

Marvin will be missed by his wife, Vivian; their children, Dale (Nancy) Gallogly, Sharon (Glenn) Epting, and Marcia (Richard) Gibbons; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jerry; sister, Helen Metzger; and brothers, Harold and Kenneth.

Friends may call Sunday, Dec. 15, 4-6 p.m., and Monday, Dec. 16, 11 a.m.-noon, with the funeral service to follow at Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home, 619 E High St, Mount Vernon. Interment will follow at Mound View Cemetery with Military Honors provided by Knox County Joint Veterans Council.

Memorial contributions can be made to Central Ohio Kobacker House at: www.foundation.ohiohealth.com/programs/hospice-giving OR at 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, OH 43214.

To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Marvin M. Gallogly.