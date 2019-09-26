DELAWARE — Mary Ann (Frost) Shockcor of Delaware, Ohio passed away peacefully at Abbington of Powell on September 24, 2019 at the age of 89. Her family was at her side. She is at peace and at rest with the Lord after a long illness.

She was married to James C. Shockcor on June 5, 1954, who preceded her in death. Also preceded in death were her parents Willard and Gertrude Frost, 6 brothers Bill (Margaret) Frost, James (Lucille) Frost, Robert (Esther) Frost, Ed (Ruth) Frost, Tom (Delores) Frost, and Jack (Arlene) Frost.

She is survived by her 8 children James C. Shockcor, Beth (Tyrone) Bridges, Tim (Melissa) Shockcor, John Shockcor, Tom (Jennifer) Shockcor, Linda (Mark) Lindsay, Pamela (Joe) Palumbo, and Diane Shockcor, 19 grandchildren, and multiple great grandchildren, along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Mary Ann retired from Children's Hospital Patient Registration after 25 years. She was a longtime volunteer at Grady and Riverside Hospitals.

The family will receive friends and family at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive: at West William Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015 on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. A funeral mass will be at Saint Mary's Church 82 E. William Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015 on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Capital Heritage Hospice Foundation at CapitalCityHospice.com.

