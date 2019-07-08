DELAWARE — Mary Anne Dorsey, age 76, of Delaware, died suddenly on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Arbors of Delaware. Retired from Raymond James Company. Born November 17, 1942 in Delaware to the late Delmore and Mary M. (Andrews) Jones.

Mary Anne enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, computer games and playing Yahtzee with her daughter Linda. She will be dearly missed by her children who remember fondly her singing to them as children. Preceded in death by husbands, David George and Steve Dorsey; brother, "Junior" Jones.

Mary Anne is survived by daughters, Lee Anne (Jim) Dowley of Delaware, Linda (Harold) Tennihill of South Carolina; Kim (Rick) White of Delaware; son, Randy (Tom) George of Dayton; brother, Robert (Marsha) Jones of Delaware; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, (formerly 1510 W. William St.) Delaware. A graveside service will follow at Ashley Union Cemetery, Ashley, OH.

