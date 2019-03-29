Mary C. Sparks, 88, of Delaware passed away Friday morning, March 29, 2019 at the Country Club Retirement Center in Delaware, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born October 29, 1930 in Knox County, Ohio the daughter of the late Glenn & Mabel (Hogle) Huddelston. Mary graduated from high school and would go on to attend Kent State University in Culinary Arts. She would go on to be a school cook with Johnstown Elementary for many years. Mary attended Church services at the Country Club with Rev. Tracy officiating.

Left to cherish her memory are son Gary (Teresa) Sparks; daughter Linda (Theron) Harris; grandchildren Glen & Scott Sparks, Brad Bisang, Christine (Craig) Carrigan, Amanda (Shawn) Fulwider, Jeremy, Shane & Sheila Sparks; numerous great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Bob, Carl, Dick, and Gerald Huddleston, sister Eileen Beaver.

Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids. She was also known for her wonderful cooking skills, her family will remember her beef and noodles, orange cookies, and Watergate cake. She also enjoyed playing bingo, and her frequent trips to Hawaii. Her family will remember her as the loving and caring person she was.

Grandson Glenn Sparks will officiate a funeral service Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at a later date.

To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The Snyder Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is honored to serve the Sparks family.