SUMMERFIELD, FLORIDA — Mary C. Zwick of Spruce Creek South, Florida passed away December 9, 2019, at the Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL. She was born in Pataskala, OH to the late Edward and Ruth Cowell on August 31, 1924.

She and her husband moved to Spruce Creek South in 1991 from Delaware, OH where they were members of the St. Mark's Lutheran Church. She attended the Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park, FL.

Mary worked for the Department of Natural Resources, Ohio Wesleyan University, the Methodist Theological Seminary and finished the last decade of her career as the Administrative Assistant to Delaware County Common Pleas Judge Henry Shaw.

Mary was a member of various Spruce Creek dancing groups and she was known as "Rose Bud" the clown. She and her husband were members of the Spruce Creek Ohio Club and the South Tennis Club.

She was married to Herman Zwick (who preceded her in death) on September 27, 1946. She is survived by her three sons, Dr. William C. Zwick and wife Linda Zwick of The Villages, FL; Dr. Robert A. Zwick and wife Sandra Zwick of San Marcos, TX; and Dr. Barry P. Zwick and wife Sherry Zwick of Buckeye Lake, OH. Her grandchildren are: Dr. Jared Zwick D.D.S/D.M.D. and wife Tamara Zwick, Esquire of Dublin, OH; Dr. Stacy Zwick Ker D.O. and husband Dr. A.J. Ker D.D.S./D.M.D of Bloomfield Hills, MI; Justin Zwick and wife Dr. Ellen Zwick D.D.S. of Plain City, OH; Cory Zwick and wife Abby Zwick of Strongsville, OH; Brett Zwick of Hebron, OH; Todd Stanley of Austin, TX; Aaron Stanley and wife Elizabeth Stanley of Austin, TX and 14 great-grandchildren.

There will be no funeral service, but a Celebration of Life is scheduled for January 19, 2020 at The GATHER, 53 North Sandusky Street, Delaware, OH from noon to 2 p.m. Burial will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL beside her husband Herman Zwick.

In Lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Mary Zwick's name to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL 32162.

Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Servies, The Villages, Fl, 352-753-8353.