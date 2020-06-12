Mary Catherine Lathrop
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MARION — Mary Catherine Lathrop of Marion passed away at Marion General Hospital on Thursday, June 11, 2020, following a heart attack. She was born on February 25, 1926, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to the late Leo and Mary (Knauer) Selover.

She graduated from Coughlin High School in 1943. On May 25, 1950, she married William R. Lathrop who died in 2007.

Mary is also preceded in death by a sister Betty Bartell; a brother, Frank Selover, and a grandson, Xavier Lathrop.

She is survived by a sister, Catherine Selover of Wilker-Barre; four sons: William (Carol) of Marion; Steven (Christine) of Utah; Larry (Penny) of Marion; and James (Anne) of Upper Arlington; seven grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.

The family expresses their gratitude to the staff at Wyndmoor of Marion for their wonderful care of Mary. There will be no visitation or service. Private burial in Delaware Cemetery will occur at a later time. Donations may be made in Mary's memory to a Humane Society of choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved