MARION — Mary Catherine Lathrop of Marion passed away at Marion General Hospital on Thursday, June 11, 2020, following a heart attack. She was born on February 25, 1926, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to the late Leo and Mary (Knauer) Selover.

She graduated from Coughlin High School in 1943. On May 25, 1950, she married William R. Lathrop who died in 2007.

Mary is also preceded in death by a sister Betty Bartell; a brother, Frank Selover, and a grandson, Xavier Lathrop.

She is survived by a sister, Catherine Selover of Wilker-Barre; four sons: William (Carol) of Marion; Steven (Christine) of Utah; Larry (Penny) of Marion; and James (Anne) of Upper Arlington; seven grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.

The family expresses their gratitude to the staff at Wyndmoor of Marion for their wonderful care of Mary. There will be no visitation or service. Private burial in Delaware Cemetery will occur at a later time. Donations may be made in Mary's memory to a Humane Society of choice.