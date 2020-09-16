DELAWARE — Mary Deanna Fathbruckner, 78, of Delaware passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 15, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

She was born January 4, 1942 in Delaware to the late Donald and Erdean (Sherman) Egger and attended St. Mary School. On January 12, 1957, Mary married the love of her life James A. Fathbruckner. Together they celebrated 63 years of marriage and raised 4 sons. Sadly, James passed away on February 16, 2020.

Mary worked as a liquor control agent for the State of Ohio for many years and she was a devoted and faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, and she was very proud of her church. Very artistic and creative, she loved sewing, knitting, crocheting, cross stitching and ceramics. She also enjoyed raccoons and bird watching.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Glenn (Roberta), Bryan (Carol), and Russell "Rusty" (Teresa) Fathbruckner, all of Delaware; 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy (Gilbert) Day of Ostrander; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and loving husband, Mary was preceded in death by her son James D. Fathbruckner in 2018 and 4 sisters Donna, Debbie, Doreen, and Denise.

Funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 82 E. William Street, Delaware, with Rev. Fr. Sylvester Onyeachonam officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks will be required and social distancing must be observed at the church.

