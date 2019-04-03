DELAWARE — Mary E. "Mitzi" Michel, age 75 of Delaware passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Inn at Olentangy Trail.

She was born on September 19, 1943 in Columbus to the late Kenneth and Ann (Gussler) Morris.

After graduating from Columbus North High School and the Mt. Carmel School of Nursing, Mitzi retired as registered nurse. She spent her career working first in the Columbus area followed by several nursing homes in the Delaware area.

At times sarcastic and cynical, she enjoyed the Little Brown Jug, bowling, and especially traveling and cruises. At one time she served on the Council for Older Adults Board and was considered an animal lover. Happiest enjoying a good meal out, she will be remembered for her sense of humor and fun loving ways.

She is survived by her children: Michael Brohard, Michelle Heston, Melissa Buttes, and niece Sara Gayle, 5 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

Her husband Don Michel also precedes her in death as well as her sister Patty.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware has been entrusted with her arrangements.

