DELAWARE — Mary Gayle Gammon, 69, of Delaware passed away peacefully Sunday morning, September 15, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born February 17, 1950 in Los Angeles, California to the late Fred and Gladys (Griggs) Chatburn. After graduating high school, she received her undergraduate degree from Long Beach State University. On August 12, 1972, she married the love of her life Thomas Gammon. Together they celebrated over 47 years of marriage.

Mary was a devoted and faithful member of the Berlin Church where she was very active in the children's ministry. She enjoyed decorating, baking, hosting gatherings, working puzzles, watching football and attending her grandchildren's activities. She also enjoyed listening to 50's and 60's music, watching classic movies and visiting California. She also loved writing and sending encouraging notes, letters and cards.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband Tom; daughters, Erin (Jordan) Bakker of Simi Valley, California, Beth (Andy) Lichtenberger of Marion, Kathryn "Katie" (Justin) Bays of Marion, and Megan (Aric) Mompher of Prospect; 14 grandchildren; brothers, Gary (Nita) Chatburn of Riverside, California and Dave (Lori) Chatburn of Sumner, Washington and 5 nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her grandson Lucas Kent Bays in 2015 and her granddaughter Marley Kate Bays in 2017.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Berlin Church, 5175 S. Old State Road, Lewis Center, OH 43035, followed by a graveside service at 11:15 a.m. at Cheshire Cemetery.

Contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Road SE, Newark, OH 43055.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve the Gammon family.

