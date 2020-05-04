Mary Jo Davenport
On Thursday, April 30, 2020, Mary Jo Davenport, a loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 85. Mary was born on February 12, 1935 in Powell, Ohio to Charles "Snuffy" Smith and Lillie Smith. She was a long time Administrative Assistant to the Dean of Student Affairs at Otterbein College. On September 26, 1953, she married the love of her life, Winfred "Tuffy" Davenport. They raised four sons, Mickey, Mitchell, Michael, and Max. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Tuffy, and her two sons, Mickey Gene and Mitchell Edward. She is survived by her sons, Michael Davenport and Max Davenport, and her four grandchildren, Dakota Rae, Molly Anne, Madeline Elizabeth, and Micah Winans. To leave a message of condolence to Mary's family, or to share a special memory, please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements entrusted to Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, Delaware.

Published in The Delaware Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
