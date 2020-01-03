DELAWARE — Mary Joan Hammond, 86, of Delaware, died Thursday, January 2, 2020 with her family at her side, at Grady Memorial Hospital.

She was born on November 1, 1933 in Gypsum, Kansas, daughter of the late Noah and Frances (Bauman) Parson. Mary Jo grew up in Kansas and was a graduate of the Salina High School. In 1953, she married Herbert "Herb" Hammond and together in November of 1954, moved to Ohio. While living in Delaware, Mary Jo had worked as a secretary and then worked as a cashier at the former Buehler's Store for many years. Mary Jo was a member of Valleyview Evangelical Friends Church in Delaware. She loved to read mystery novels, but especially loved spending time with her loving family.

She is survived by two daughters, Tanya (Rich) Evans of Columbus and Teresa Hammond of Delaware; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a cat, Sadie, and many special friends

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Herbert "Herb" Hammond in 2014: her son, Ronald in 2005; and her grandson, Robert in 2018.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Robinson Funeral Home, 32 West Winter Street, Delaware, where services will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Josh Walker and Rev. Lynn Ramey, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Valleyview Evangelical Friends Church, 868 W. William Street, Delaware, Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.