CENTERBURG — Mary June Webb, age 86 of Centerburg passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, June 27, 2020 at her daughter's residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 30, 1933 in Zanesville, OH to the late Bryon and Ruth (Angles) Evans.

She married the love of her life, David Jesse Webb on October 22, 1949 in Kentucky. Together they celebrated 63 years of marriage until David's passing in 2012.

Mary was an easy-going sort, who loved life. She enjoyed taking care of her home, eating, shopping, watching life from her front porch, and talking. She loved chatting on the telephone every day with her sister, Edna. Mary especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. In addition to her career as a wife, mom, and grandma, she retired from Ranco in 1994 after 42 years of dedicated service.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons: Darel (Rhonda) Webb of Ashley, George (Patty) Webb of Marengo; daughter, Roxanne (Charlie) Stewart of Sparta; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; and several other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, DeAnn Young.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, SR 3 at 61, Sunbury. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Burial at Marengo Cemetery.

Contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Kindred Hospice, 1199 Delaware Ave. Ste 102 (A), Marion, OH 43302.

