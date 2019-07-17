WARREN — Mary L. (Decker) Fenwick, age 91, of Warren, OH passed away peacefully at the Gillette Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Warren on Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was born in Delaware, OH on May 30, 1928, the daughter of William B. and Margaret F. (Snider) Decker.

Mary was a 1946 graduate of St. Mary High School in Delaware. After high school, Mary was a private secretary and mathematician for the Perkins Observatory in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at The Ohio State University. She was known as "The Computer".

On September 14, 1949, Mary wed Robert C. (Bob) Fenwick, Jr. They would spend 53 loving years together before he preceded her in death on June 26, 2002. She retired from the Perkins Observatory when she and Bob started their family. She and Bob were very active in St. Mary Church and their daughters' grade school, St. Mary School both in Delaware. In 1970, Mary and Bob moved to Warren, OH.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret F. (Margie) Decker; brothers, William B. (Bud) Decker, John R. (Bobby) Decker, Lawrence J. (Larry) Decker; sisters-in-law, Miriam D. (Sis) Decker and Patricia M. (Pat) Decker.

Survivors include daughters Mary E. (Mark) Gacka of Cape Coral, FL and Roberta S. Fenwick of Warren, OH; grandsons, Bryan R. (Kelly) Gacka of Rocky River, OH and Stephen M. Gacka of Columbus, OH; sister-in-law, Betty Decker of Delaware; and several nieces and nephews.

Mary loved to travel and was happy to have visited 46 states, including Alaska. She and Bob also visited Canada, Mexico and Bermuda. She was an avid reader of books, newspapers and other print media.

The family would like to thank Gillette Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation and Harbor Light Hospice, both in Warren, for their excellent care and compassion.

She was very much loved, will be missed and will always be remembered.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary School, 66 E. William Street, Delaware, OH 43015.

Arrangements are in the care of Robinson Funeral Home, 32 W. Winter Street, Delaware, OH 43015. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

A family gathering and memorial service will be held at a later date in Delaware. She will be laid to rest in the St. Mary Cemetery with her beloved husband.