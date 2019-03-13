DELAWARE — Mary Louise Swick age 93, of Delaware, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at home after an extended illness. She was born in Stockdale, Ohio to the late Dora (Brand) and Rev. Lawrence Schmitt. She graduated from Ironton High School in 1942 and then became an Army Cadet Nurse during WWII and worked at several hospitals in southern Ohio. Mary married Paul Swick on Dec. 4, 1946. They celebrated 55 years of marriage. She was a member of Lewis Center United Methodist Church for over 50 years, Charter member of Doberman Pinscher Society of Columbus, Mid-Ohio Owners Association and Central Ohio Kennel Club. She helped write the AKC Standards for Miniature Pinschers. She showed and owned many champions over the years and loved attending dog shows. She was retired from General Motors Local 969.

She is survived by daughters, Jean (Rod) Welsh of Delaware and Vickie (Wayne) Brewer of West Milton; 5 grandchildren, Joe Herriott. Lisa Petrus, Daniel Brewer, Ryan and Andrew Welsh and 5 great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by husband, Paul; son, John; sister Kay Roach; grandchildren, Martha and Jason.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Robinson Funeral Home, 32 W. Winter St. in Delaware from 2:00 until 6:00 PM where funeral services will follow Monday at 11AM. Burial will follow in Fairview Memorial Park. Reverend Adam Anderson and Reverend Tom Hanover will officiate.

Contributions may be made to Pilot Dog, 625 W. Town ST., Columbus, Ohio, 43215, Humane Society of Delaware, or Hospice of Central Ohio.

