DELAWARE — MaryLee Damron, 75, of Delaware, passed away surrounded by family, at Grady Memorial Hospital at 4:05 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born November 23, 1944 in Columbus, to the late William and Mabel (Woodard) Middleton. She married Paul Damron on April 17, 1993, in Reno, and he survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Patrick (Theresa) Donahue of Westerville and Eric Damron of Delaware; two daughters, Megan Donahue of Cincinnati and Molly (Chris) Harris of Westerville; one step-son, David Damron of Pittsburgh; five grandchildren, Brit, Trevor, Vincent, Astoria, and Ben; and one sister, Jody (late Willard) Lampe of Warren, Connecticut. She was preceded in death by one son, Timothy; and one daughter-in-law, Beth.

Mrs. Damron was a 1962 graduate of Eastmoor High School. After raising her children, she continued her education, attending Otterbein University where she graduated near the top of her class, receiving her bachelors degree. MaryLee was very proud of her occupation as a social worker; caring for mental health patients of Ohio. She spent numerous years caring for patients with Concord Counseling, leading a team to better serve patients. She retired from her social worker career caring for the mental health of teenagers at a max security juvenile center in Marion. She was an avid gardener, caring for her plants with as much dedication as she did her clients.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio, 43015. Service to honor her life will begin Thursday, at 6 p.m., at the funeral home. Private family burial will follow at a later date, at Radnor Cemetery.

