OSTRANDER — Matthew Wayne Hill, age 59, of Ostrander, OH, passed away on Thursday September 5, 2019 after a long battle with MS.

A visitation and service are scheduled for Friday, September 20, 2019 from 4:30–6 p.m. with a service being held from 5:30–6 p.m. at Delaware Christian Church, 2280 West Williams St., Delaware, Ohio 43015. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow the service from 6–9 p.m. at The Flats on Houk, 1000 Solomon Square, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

In Lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Delaware Christian Church or the MS Society. For complete details or to send a condolence visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
