Maurice R. "Dick" Meeker, 1937-2019. Resident of Sunbury, Ohio 1937-1972, Monroe, Ohio 1974-present.

Preceded in death by parents Dorothy and Albert Meeker, brother Eldon Meeker and grandson Joseph Meeker. Survived by loving wife Judy Meeker (nee Roberts), sister Margaret Brooke, children Maurice Richard Meeker II (Rick), Kimberly Fisher, Scott Meeker, Rebecca Meeker, 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Dick loved his family above all else. He was a farmer, engineer, patent holder, business owner, avid motorcyclist, radio control pilot and Lyft driver.

Visitation Saturday, June 1, 11 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. at Zion United Methodist Church, 4980 Zion Rd., Cleves, OH, 45002, Rev. Scott Meeker officiating.