DELAWARE — Mavalynn Margaret (Roberts) Ruffing, age 77, of Delaware, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Arbors at Delaware. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she embodied love and laughter, embraced family and friends, and exemplified commitment and conviction, the fruits of which will live on despite her affliction with, and eventual submission to, advanced stage dementia.

Mavalynn (Mava) was born May 13, 1942 in Falkville, Alabama to the late Fred and Nola (Cox) Roberts of Clyde, Ohio. Mava was a 1960 graduate of York High School in Clyde, Ohio. She married James M. Ruffing of Bellevue, Ohio on October 13, 1962 at Charleston Naval Base, South Carolina. Mava moved to Delaware, Ohio in 1975 and worked with the Olentangy Local Schools Food Service for 27 years. She also spent time working both as a polling location and hospital volunteer. Her greatest pride was raising her three children and thirteen grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mava was preceded in death by her brother, Samuel Roberts; and sister, Alice (Roberts) Van Valkenberg.

In addition to her husband James, Mava is survived by her sister, Kathy (Roberts) Ashbaugh; daughters, Donna (Garnail) Fulton, and Debra (Kirk) Pierce; son, Michael (April) Ruffing; and grandchildren, Megan Fulton, Austin Fulton, Haley Fulton, Leah Fulton, Caleb Fulton, Rachel Pierce, Henry Pierce, Simon Pierce, Natalie Pierce, Stephanie Ruffing, Jessica Ruffing, Ashley Ruffing and Mark Ruffing.

Family and friends will be received at calling hours on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until her funeral Mass beginning at 11 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 9633 State Route 37, Sunbury, OH 43074. Reception will follow immediately in the St. John Neumann Faith and Family Center. Interment will take place on Tuesday, March 10 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, County Road 46, Bellevue, OH 44811.

To share memories or leave condolences, please visit, www.buckeyecremation.com.