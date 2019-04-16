Maynard Garner "Rusty" Slack, Jr., 76, passed away on April 10, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Piqua, Ohio on June 13, 1942 to the late Maynard G. and Elinor L. Slack. Rusty graduated from ONU in 1965 and later retired from Big Walnut High School where he taught for 32 years. He was preceded in death by his brother, David. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy; his son, Shon (Amy), and his daughter, Heather (Gregory) Zarichny; his grandsons, Shane, Jacob, and Evan Slack, Ty and Max Zarichny.

Cremation services have been entrusted to Schoedinger North Chapel. Memories can be shared at www.schoedinger.com. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.